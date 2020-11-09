Tradie shortage as storm season wreaks havoc

THE storm season has just started but tradesmen are already in short supply, including roof tilers who are "stretched to the limit" trying to repair storm-damaged homes across the southeast.

It comes as further storms are predicted this week, after areas in the Mackay region received 164mm rainfall totals through Saturday night while areas of the central and southern interior on Sunday saw thunderstorms and hail warnings in the Charleville area.

Master Builders Housing Services spokesman Phil Breeze said Brisbane's western suburbs recently battered by hail damage were already busy areas for contractors, especially with renovations.

Damage to homes from storms in Ipswich. Picture: Facebook/QFES

However the silver lining is that the damage could see more jobs, with Mr Breeze saying the industry is seeing carpenters in short supply and roof tilers "run off their feet".

"Unfortunately its terrible to see these things happen to people, whether they're floods, cyclones, fire - they create work," he said.

"The building industry in a sad way will be a beneficiary of additional work but it still has to work in with what's already on people's books and work in people's expectations.

"Some people have no roof over their heads and then you've got the ongoing worry if you are in there and another storm comes through how good is the protection there."

Many homes southwest of Brisbane were damaged in recent storms. Picture: QFES

He said the industry was also facing backlog in areas like Rockhampton where residents were still waiting for repairs from earlier in the year.

"Everything happens at once and everyone wants everything done at once but you've still only got a certain amount of labour to go around," he said.

"Carpenters are in a short supply … roof tilers would be absolutely stretched to the limit trying to get on top of their work."

Sustainable Cladding director Ryan Finlay said he has been looking to hire qualified people following a busy year of storms and COVID-19.

"It never really slowed down for us … and then now with the storms, I'm actually turning away jobs because I just can't get the people," he said.

Adrian Purse from Sustainable Cladding. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

BOM meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the north tropical coast is expected to receive double digit rainfall with parts of the region forecast to receive 20-30mm or more into Monday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to return inland on Wednesday and Thursday before pushing back into the southern interior on Friday, with the possibility of it moving to the southeast.

"A lot of these showers and thunderstorms through the interior are being caused by a trough inland that is slowly drifting west, drawing the moisture across," Mr Kennedy said.

Originally published as Tradie shortage as storm season wreaks havoc