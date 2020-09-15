Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Scott Jason Burgess leaves Southport Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to common assault following a road rage incident. Picture: Lea Emery.
Scott Jason Burgess leaves Southport Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to common assault following a road rage incident. Picture: Lea Emery.
Crime

Tradie’s terrifying road rage attack on pregnant woman

by Lea Emery
15th Sep 2020 2:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SPRAY painter threatened to punch a pregnant woman in the head during a terrifying road rage incident on a busy Gold Coast road.

Scott Jason Burgess screamed at the woman: "I'm going to punch you in the head you f***ing sl**" after an incident on Olsen Ave, Southport about 4.30pm on October 16 last year.

The 33-year-old made the threat again despite the woman telling him she was pregnant.

When she started to record, he grabbed her phone and tried to take it off her.

Burgess pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to common assault.

Magistrate Kerry Magee fined Burgess $1000.

"The disturbing factor about your offending is the loss of control and aggression you demonstrated in front of your children," she said.

Scott Jason Burgess grabbed the woman’s phone and threatened to punch her in the head. Picture: Lea Emery.
Scott Jason Burgess grabbed the woman’s phone and threatened to punch her in the head. Picture: Lea Emery.


Prosecutor Caitlin Usher said the incident took place after a horn was tooted near a merging area.

She said it took police seven months to catch up with Burgess.

Ms Usher told the court that when Burgess was interviewed he said: "I only grabbed her phone".

Defence lawyer Brendan Beavon, of Russo Lawyers, said Burgess was concerned as he had two young daughters in the car.

He said Burgess felt the woman put his children at risk by not letting him merge.

Outside court Beavon said Burgess was remorseful and "it would not happen again".

Originally published as Tradie's terrifying road rage attack on pregnant woman

More Stories

Show More
attack crime editors picks road rage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Premium Content Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Crime Warwick police claim 21-year-old P-plater tried to remove rego plates and flee after Wood St tragedy.

        • 15th Sep 2020 2:03 PM
        Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

        Premium Content Creative border jumper couldn’t fool police

        News A concerned citizen tipped police off to the cunning plan

        • 15th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
        Elderly man confesses to abusing six boys

        Premium Content Elderly man confesses to abusing six boys

        Crime Historic child sex offences: Man admits to abusing six boys

        ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        Premium Content ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        News Warwick mourns community leader Greg Newey, who was tragically killed in a Wood St...