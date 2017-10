Traffic lights are currently out on the Albion St-Grafton St intersection.

Traffic lights are currently out on the Albion St-Grafton St intersection. Sean Teuma

TRAFFIC lights are currently out on the Albion St-Grafton St intersection, causing slight delays.

Warwick Police are currently on the scene to patrol traffic passing through the area with the disturbance, as officials work to rectify the problem.

To avoid any hinderance to your journey, it is best to avoid the area for the time being.