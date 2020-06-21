Traffic stop lands passenger in trouble

CHARGED: The routine traffic stop has seen one Warwick man charged with public nuisance offence.

CHARGED: The routine traffic stop has seen one Warwick man charged with public nuisance offence.

A ROUTINE traffic stop has landed one Warwick man in trouble with law enforcement.

At 8.20pm, Warwick police intercepted a vehicle on Aspinall Street for a traffic related matter.

The 47-year-old passenger became abusive towards police and was issued with a public nuisance offence.

Warwick police acting officer in charge Shane Reid said the driver of the vehicle “walked away” without charge.

“(Abuse towards police) is probably a common occurrence,” he said.

“But in this instance, the intercept had nothing to do with the passenger.

“At the end of the day, if he kept his thoughts to himself, he wouldn’t have had this problem.”

The man is due to appear in Warwick’s Magistrates Court on August 26.