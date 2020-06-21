Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: The routine traffic stop has seen one Warwick man charged with public nuisance offence.
CHARGED: The routine traffic stop has seen one Warwick man charged with public nuisance offence.
News

Traffic stop lands passenger in trouble

Emily Clooney
s
21st Jun 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROUTINE traffic stop has landed one Warwick man in trouble with law enforcement.

At 8.20pm, Warwick police intercepted a vehicle on Aspinall Street for a traffic related matter.

The 47-year-old passenger became abusive towards police and was issued with a public nuisance offence.

Warwick police acting officer in charge Shane Reid said the driver of the vehicle “walked away” without charge.

“(Abuse towards police) is probably a common occurrence,” he said.

“But in this instance, the intercept had nothing to do with the passenger.

“At the end of the day, if he kept his thoughts to himself, he wouldn’t have had this problem.”

The man is due to appear in Warwick’s Magistrates Court on August 26.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to change Queensland's name to something more PC

        premium_icon Push to change Queensland's name to something more PC

        News An incoming Greens Senator wants Queensland and other states to be renamed because of the history associated with their namesakes.

        Why today is the best day of winter

        premium_icon Why today is the best day of winter

        Weather Winter solstice: Why today is the best day of winter

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news