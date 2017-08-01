Traffic's tricky business

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Andrew knows how important it is to learn which driver has right of way. So is it blue or orange?

SOCIAL media can do some great things.

The RACQ, the Police and Queensland Transport often raise issues with traffic rules on social media. Posting pictures similar to the picture that I have crudely drawn and ask the simple question: Who goes first?

These questions spark a lot of debate, with some very interesting views expressed.

Sometimes those views really do make me wonder how that person ever got a licence and also assure me that the police will never be out of a job.

The picture I have drawn is similar to one that the Transport Department posted about a fortnight ago. One that dealt with another issue but interestingly raised another one.

When turning from a single turning lane into dual lanes - Which lane do you turn into?

The answer is - You can turn into either lane, so long as you give way as required. No, you don't have to turn into the lane closest to you when one lane turns into two, unless lane markings or signs indicate otherwise.

In the pictured scenario, the blue car, the one turning left, can turn into any lane it likes.

The orange car can also turn into any lane it likes, but it must, yes MUST, give way to the blue car.

Also, be aware that both cars need to give way to any pedestrians that are crossing too.

This is a situation that we face as motorists quite a lot in Warwick.

I deal with it and see numerous people get it wrong every single day.

Apart from the intersection at Wood and Albion St (Hungry Jacks), which as dual-lanes that are both marked for turning, pretty much every intersection with Wood St and Albion St.

Let's say, for example, you are on Fitzroy St, Warwick, outside Aldi and are intending to turn left onto Albion St.

You are in the left lane and are indicating (you are the blue car in the picture).

You have a hankering for a bit of the Colonel's finest chicken, so intend to turn right into KFC.

In this when you turn left onto Albion St, you would turn into the right lane. Legal, yes, 100% so.

To those people who think that you should turn into the left lane then change lanes, I'm sorry but you are incorrect.

The biggest problem is when those people take it a step further and wrongly think that since you are going into the left lane, they can slip into the right lane. Wrong.

This is an erroneous assumption. I've said it plenty of times before. Assume and you risk making an ASS out of U and ME.

If this happens, should the blue car then have to stop for the orange car to get into the right lane to turn into KFC. Of course not. That's not giving way.

It's easier, safer and legal to straight into the right lane.

If you are still not convinced, what if the blue car is towing a caravan or a trailer?

If it even attempts to go into the left lane, the van would mount the curb and probably take out the lights.

Know the rules, switch on when driving and don't die defending your right of way either.