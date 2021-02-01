Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
Breaking

Tragedy as body washes up on Rainbow Beach

Eden Boyd
1st Feb 2021 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found washed up on Rainbow Beach early on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were on scene at Rainbow Beach after the dead man was found about 5.30am.

"The circumstances as to how he arrived there are unknown at this stage and are being investigated," he said.

The spokesman said police were assisted by a LifeFlight helicopter crew to search the area around the beach, but no further information had come to light at this stage.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks rainbow beach scd breaking sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen rushed to hospital after quad bike crash

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital after quad bike crash

        News A teenage boy was riding on a private property west of Warwick when the crash occurred.

        District Court criminal sittings at Warwick today

        Premium Content District Court criminal sittings at Warwick today

        News Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Warwick today

        ‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

        Premium Content ‘Too many let out’: Top cop wants bail laws reviewed

        Crime Qld Police commissioner wants a review into youth bail laws

        ‘Green drought’ hides worker shortage, restocker fears

        Premium Content ‘Green drought’ hides worker shortage, restocker fears

        News For many Granite Belt producers, the road ahead is still long as new pressures pile...