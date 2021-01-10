Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Pool safety reminder
News

TRAGEDY: Boy dead after drowning incident

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Jan 2021 5:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young boy has died in hospital after nearly drowning in a backyard pool near Townsville.

The three-year-old boy nearly drowned in a backyard pool at a Saunders Beach address on December 31.

The boy was pulled from the pool and treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics on site before being rushed to the Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

Critical care paramedics and a flight doctor were also involved in his transportation.

The Queensland Ambulance Service on scene at Saunders Beach.
The Queensland Ambulance Service on scene at Saunders Beach.

The boy was fighting for his life in hospital for days, before he tragically passed away.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the boy passed away in hospital on January 4.

The spokesman said a report is being prepared for the coroner and investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as TRAGEDY: Boy dead after drowning incident

More Stories

drowning editors picks tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker shortage crop losses at $38 million and counting

        Premium Content Worker shortage crop losses at $38 million and counting

        News ‘The industry needs thousands’: Granite Belt growers brace themselves for devastating season as incentives fail to bring work.

        10 YEARS ON: Community strengthened in face of horror floods

        Premium Content 10 YEARS ON: Community strengthened in face of horror floods

        News Mayor: ‘We’ve seen plenty of floods over the years but you never forget disaster.’...

        New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

        Premium Content New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

        News This couple have launched a scrumptious grazing platter business in a bid to get...

        Lockdown another blow for Southern Downs tourism

        Premium Content Lockdown another blow for Southern Downs tourism

        News ‘If we close for six months so be it’: Providers close doors to protect the...