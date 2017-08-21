21°
News

Tragedy finds Ben a home in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Aug 2017 6:47 PM
STANDING TALL: Ben Lubben lost his mother in a traffic accident when he was 16.
STANDING TALL: Ben Lubben lost his mother in a traffic accident when he was 16. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Ben Lubben

BEN Lubben has called Warwick home for 10 years, but his start here was borne out of tragedy.

When he was 16 and then living at the family home with his father in Sydney, Ben's mother was killed in a late-night car accident near Gladfield.

"Mum and Dad had divorced when I was about 12 years old,” he said.

"It was messy and tough on my brothers and I, and I struggled with keeping myself on the right path.

"Growing up in the western suburbs of Sydney, there were a thousand wrong paths I could have taken.”

Mr Lubben said his mother relocated to the Southern Downs after her break-up.

"She was working as a cook at the Maryvale Crown Hotel and was driving home late on Bourkes Rd.

"She went off the side of the bridge there and into an embankment.

"A local found her the next morning.”

With this, another catalyst to head off the rails, a young Mr Lubben struggled along with his family to keep it together.

"One of my brothers found out first, but he didn't know how to break the news to the rest of us,” Mr Lubben said.

"We all found out when a friend of Mum's heard the news, figured it out and sent us a note of condolence hours later.

"My brothers took the news really hard, but I was the youngest and it seemed I needed to try and help them keep it together.

"I could tell Dad was broken too, despite the break-up, this was the mother of his children - he was hurting.”

A few months later Mr Lubben came to Warwick.

"The only time I had come here was for her funeral,” Mr Lubben said.

"But I decided to stay here for six months and try it out.

"It would mean no friends, no family and starting from scratch, but it felt right here.

"This was the place Mum chose to live and it's always felt right.”

Mr Lubben stayed with his stepfather, helped with the fencing business and before long fell in love.

"I met Holly one night in Maryvale, not long after I'd come up,” he said.

"She had known Mum and had worked with her, which meant a lot to me.

"We've been together ever since, now married with two beautiful kids, Heidi and Felix.”

For the past five years Mr Lubben has been one of the top-selling real estate agents in Warwick, not bad for a lad who turned a real family tragedy into a fresh start halfway across the country.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  a day in the life jonno colfs warwick community warwick people warwick stories

Witness describes seeing body of woman found in creek

Witness describes seeing body of woman found in creek

UPDATE: New details have emerged from the witness who discovered a woman’s body in a Toowoomba creek this morning.

Truck rolls west of Warwick

QFES, Fire, Fire TruckPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Emergency services are on the way to the scene of a truck rollover

Warwick has another huge Gold Lotto winner

A Warwick man has won big in Gold Lotto.

Another Warwick local has picked up a huge Gold Lotto win

Multiple units fight Southern Downs fire

GRASS FIRE: Thick smoke from one of many fires and controlled burns on the Southern Downs this winter.

Grass fire west of Stanthorpe

Local Partners

Winds prompt bushfire warnings for Southern Downs

Region facing very high fire danger

Festival to honour man in black

LEGENDARY J.R: Johnny Cash walked the line of Maryland St in August of 1982 when he and his wife, June, visited the Granite Belt.

Cash fans Walk the Line to Stanthorpe

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Killarney play well in semi in Tenterfield

Killarney (red and white) in defensive mode this season.

Result of the BRL semi came down to the final 10 minutes

Warwick sticks with same combination for Rose Bowl

POSSESSION: Warwick Fraser in possession for Warwick in the Gold Racquet Polocrosse Carnival at Killarney this season.

Top polocrosse all weekend at Morgan Park

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Building Block

Lot 313 Watts Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land Value for Money! MARYVALE Walk to School, Hotel and community centre. Ready ... $35,000

Value for Money! MARYVALE Walk to School, Hotel and community centre. Ready to build your home 1012 m (quarter acre) lot with fantastic views of the Great...

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $228,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Investor Alert !!!

38 Law Rd, Warwick 4370

Unit 6 4 2 $499,000

We are offering the opportunity to purchase two 3 bedroom ensuite brick and tile units. Long term tenants in place showing good returns. Features open plan...

Previously a Convenience Store

93 Horsman Rd, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Three bedroom residence attached to a previous convenience store * home has three bedrooms, renovated kitchen, good cupboard and bench space * open plan living *...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Close to Racecourse

56 Rose Street, Warwick 4370

Rural 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS...

OWNER WANTS SOLD! ... Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned 2 bedroom block...

Modernised Colonial

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

Large modernised colonial with high ceilings has 4 built in bedrooms plus 2 verandahs that have been enclosed to create more useable space as library games room...

4 Acres In Town With Water Licence

McEvoy St, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 1 $136,000

Approximately 3.9 acres on 2 titles located just 1.5klm from the CBD. Excellent fertile soil ideal for cropping with frontage to Bracker creek. Unequipped bore...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.