Police and paramedics enter the Lifestyle Supports property at Diddillibah after a 29-year-old man was seriously injured when a ute crashed into water.
‘Tragic’: Man trapped in deep water crash fights for life

Felicity Ripper
14th Dec 2020 11:19 AM | Updated: 2:45 PM
A 29-year-old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he became trapped in a ute that crashed into water at Lifestyle Supports' Diddillibah property.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition after the "tragic" incident at the disability support facility about 2pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman said a 21-year-old man was driving the ute around the Eudlo Flats Rd property with two passengers on-board before they crashed into the "deep body of water".

Acting Superintendent Jason Overland described the incident as tragic.

"There is a lot of sensitivity around this," Act Supt Overland said.

A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after the car he was in crashed into a dam.
The driver and a 19-year-old man in the front passenger seat were able to get out of the ute before it completely submerged.

The 29 year old in the back seat was trapped for a short time before he was pulled out through the rear window.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The Daily has reached out to Lifestyle Supports for comment.

