Training for troubled times

Elyse Wurm | 27th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

A HORROR weekend on Queensland's roads in which five people died has highlight the importance of having highly trained professionals on hand when trouble strikes.

Warwick Fire Brigade held a road crash rescue training session on Saturday, designed for new auxiliary firefighters for the south- west region of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Seven recruits travelled from around the Southern Downs to take part.

Brigade night crew officer-in-charge Jenny Cooper said the recruits were at different stages of training, but had already put in a lot of practical and theoretical work.

"It's a lot of full-on training in the first 12 months," Ms Cooper said.

"There's a course for every piece of equipment because otherwise you won't know how to use it."

Saturday was the second instalment of the course, which spanned two weekends.

Damaged cars sat in the driveway of the station, where recruits practised responding to a road crash including stabilising vehicles, hydraulic rescue techniques and recognising hazards.

State and Regional Auxiliary Recruits Trainer Chris Gilchrist conducted the training, saying techniques and equipment had developed in recent years.

One technique taught on Saturday was a dash roll, where a hydraulic ram is used to free the legs of a passenger trapped in the front seat.

Ms Cooper said all types of people joined the brigade as auxiliary fire fighters, with builders, electricians and a registered nurse among Saturday's trainees.

She said more recruits were needed and commitment was the most important characteristic for those eager to sign up.

"You've got to be willing to sometimes give up your weekends to be in town in case something happens," she said of the paid, part-time role.

"You've got to want to help, you do it for others who get themselves into a hairy situation."

Stations in Warwick, Allora and Killarney are searching for recruits.

For a list of criteria and to register interest, visit www.fire.qld.gov.au.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  fire fighters road crash training warwick fire brigade

