News

Training up rodeo stars of the future

EIGHT SECONDS: Clifton rodeo identity Scott Keogh is hosting a junior rodeo school for the rodeo stars of the future.
EIGHT SECONDS: Clifton rodeo identity Scott Keogh is hosting a junior rodeo school for the rodeo stars of the future. Gerard Walsh
Jonno Colfs
by

EVERY year a whole new batch of young fans walk away from the Warwick Rodeo wanting to have a go themselves and now they've got that opportunity.

Local rodeo identity Scott Keogh is running a junior rodeo school to get the next generation of arena stars off to the perfect start.

Mr Keogh said he had secured the services of some of the biggest and best names in the business to come and lend a hand.

"I'm running the Wattles National Rodeo Association bullride on Saturday, November 18 at the Clifton Showgrounds,” he said.

"Before that, during the day from 10am to 2pm, I've called in some old mates who have kindly donated their time so any young kids who want to learn can have the opportunity to learn from the best.”

Mr Keogh said rodeo was one of the hardest sports to get started in.

"Unless you're born into it, most kids are thrown onto a poddy calf or a sheep and learn by holding on and hoping for the best,” he said.

"But like any sport, if you learn the proper techniques the first time, you'll be streets ahead of everyone else.”

The session will cost $30 and juniors will learn techniques including the proper way to handle a rope, chute procedures, how to rig a pony properly and all the proper mechanics of staying on a bucking animal.

In attendance on the day will be two time Australian bareback champ Dave Worsfold, Allan Flood and Marcus Jones will teach the finer points of roping and two-time Australian champ Shane Connolly and Wayne Hart will talk to the kids about poddy and steer riding.

Mr Keogh said the kids would have the chance to learn using bucking drums and roping dummies.

"We're really hoping we get a heap of kids there to take advantage of the talent and knowledge that will be on offer,” he said.

"And we'll raise a few dollars for the Wattles at the same time.”

To find out more, call Scott Keogh on 0400734990 or show up on the day at 9am to register.

Topics:  rodeo school scott keogh wattles rodeo

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

HAUNTED: Warwick's hot spots for ghosts

HAUNTED: Warwick's hot spots for ghosts

CHEEKY ghosts are sure to come out to play for Halloween and the Rose City is home to a few.

Downs' students given taste of life beyond school

Chinchilla State High School's Bridget Bender and Savanna Evans, at Advanta/Pacific Seeds.

Students explore post-school options thanks to USQ

Tough lady showcases pink at Warwick Rodeo

Toni Hart at the Warwick Showgrounds for Tough Enough to Wear Pink day.

Classic Ladies Foundation work wonders at Warwick Rodeo.

Bush poet pays Rose City a visit

Author Tim Borthwick recently released a book of poems and short stories inspired by the bush.

Head along to the sessions next week

Local Partners