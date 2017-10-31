Training up rodeo stars of the future

EIGHT SECONDS: Clifton rodeo identity Scott Keogh is hosting a junior rodeo school for the rodeo stars of the future.

EVERY year a whole new batch of young fans walk away from the Warwick Rodeo wanting to have a go themselves and now they've got that opportunity.

Local rodeo identity Scott Keogh is running a junior rodeo school to get the next generation of arena stars off to the perfect start.

Mr Keogh said he had secured the services of some of the biggest and best names in the business to come and lend a hand.

"I'm running the Wattles National Rodeo Association bullride on Saturday, November 18 at the Clifton Showgrounds,” he said.

"Before that, during the day from 10am to 2pm, I've called in some old mates who have kindly donated their time so any young kids who want to learn can have the opportunity to learn from the best.”

Mr Keogh said rodeo was one of the hardest sports to get started in.

"Unless you're born into it, most kids are thrown onto a poddy calf or a sheep and learn by holding on and hoping for the best,” he said.

"But like any sport, if you learn the proper techniques the first time, you'll be streets ahead of everyone else.”

The session will cost $30 and juniors will learn techniques including the proper way to handle a rope, chute procedures, how to rig a pony properly and all the proper mechanics of staying on a bucking animal.

In attendance on the day will be two time Australian bareback champ Dave Worsfold, Allan Flood and Marcus Jones will teach the finer points of roping and two-time Australian champ Shane Connolly and Wayne Hart will talk to the kids about poddy and steer riding.

Mr Keogh said the kids would have the chance to learn using bucking drums and roping dummies.

"We're really hoping we get a heap of kids there to take advantage of the talent and knowledge that will be on offer,” he said.

"And we'll raise a few dollars for the Wattles at the same time.”

To find out more, call Scott Keogh on 0400734990 or show up on the day at 9am to register.