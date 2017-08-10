24°
Transformer explodes near Warwick Caltex

Kirstin Payne
| 10th Aug 2017 7:38 PM

A SIGNIFICANT grass fire has erupted outside of a the Warwick Caltex Roadhouse on the Cunningham Highway. 

The electrical fires triggered by an exploding transformer, became engulfed only short distance away from the popular truckstop. 

GRASS FIRE: Truckies helped to direct traffic around the fire before help arrived.
GRASS FIRE: Truckies helped to direct traffic around the fire before help arrived. Kait Peters

Witness and resident Kait Peters, whose home was less than a kilometer away from the blaze said she heard the transformer surge just before the power went out. 

"When the power went out we heard three big surges and then flashes, then we saw the fire," Mrs Peter's said. 

"All of the grass around the front of the Caltex was on fire. 

Keen to investigate if they could be of assistance Mrs Peters and husband Jake an electrician spotted downed lines near the scene. 

"It was too dark for anyone to see, truckies got out of their trucks to help direct traffic around the fire before anyone arrived," Mrs Peters explained. 

"The fire trucks pulled up and then Ergon arrived, we pointed out the lines. 

"The power does go out all the time but it had never caught fire before," she said. 

ENGULFED: The fire was captured on Snapchat
ENGULFED: The fire was captured on Snapchat

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two crews attended, after being alerted to the explosion at 7pm Thursday evening. 

The incident was described as a "Significant grass fire." 

The Caltex was not evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. 

CALTEX BLAZE: The fire spread into the grass .
CALTEX BLAZE: The fire spread into the grass . Resident Kait Peters
Big Rigs

Topics:  transfomer; fire; emergency

