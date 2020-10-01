Menu
Border
Border
Business

Travel bubble opens Far North to more holidaymakers

by Peter Carruthers
1st Oct 2020 11:41 AM
HUGE swathes of north and western New South Wales will now be accessible to Queenslanders following the creation of a new southern travel bubble.

From 1am on Thursday a reduced risk of COVID-19 transmission has meant free travel for residents of both states will be permitted through the new border zone for any purpose.

However to cross the border travellers need to obtain a border declaration pass.

 

Its hoped a wider NSW travel bubble will attract more visitors to Far Northern holiday destinations such as Palm Cove. Lennox Newcombe, 7, and Dexter Newcombe, 10, enjoy their school holidays on Palm Cove beach, watched over by their parents Fern and Paul Newcombe. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Applications can be made at the border but travellers may face delays. Areas now included in the NSW travel bubble include local government areas through Bourke, Moree Plains, Kyogle, Tweed and the Richmond Valley and Glen Innes.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland Chair Wendy Morris welcomed the relaxing of restrictions.

"It's still a wee bit chilly down there and we would hope to see them come up here and explore," she said.

Travellers who have visited a COVID-19 hot spot within the last 14-days - unless undertaking essential activities - will be turned away at our border or denied a border pass.

Originally published as Travel bubble opens Far North to more holidaymakers

