ANOTHER group of travellers have rejoined the general population after 14 days in quarantine at Brisbane'sNovotel Airport Hotel.

A group of four young travellers emerged from the hotel with a spring in their step, to be greeted by happy parents.

James Barron had no complaints about his experience, saying it was "really good"."

Joy upon leaving quarantine at Brisbane’s Novotel hotel near the airport. Picture: Attila Csaszar/AAP

"It was free really decent food, on the first night it was a wagyu steak dinner with fries and salad," Mr Barron said

"We were really lucky because we had adjoining rooms, so we could hang out together, watch movies and exercise."

They are excited to get home to go for walks, see wildlife and satisfy their 14 day food cravings.

"We've got ducks that live nearby and come into our back yard, so it'll be good to see the ducks, as random as that is," Mr Barron said.

Originally published as Travellers step out after 14-day lockdown