Traversing questions of faith

ADVENTURE TIME: Reverend Ansie Liebenberg is excited to bring the Alpha program to the Uniting Church Warwick-Killarney Parish.

BEAR Grylls has been on many grand expeditions, but he has called Alpha his "greatest adventure”.

A series of 11 sessions designed to prompt communities to explore the Christian faith, the Alpha program has been undertaken by 29 million people around the world and is now being run in Warwick.

Uniting Church Warwick-Killarney Parish reverend Ansie Liebenberg and minister in association Willie Liebenberg believed the community could benefit greatly from the program.

"We've been here for 18 months and we've realised that people are wrestling with the basic things,” Rev Liebenberg said.

"People want to know about faith but they don't have the opportunity to talk about it.

"It gives you an opportunity to ask and come and wrestle.”

Bear Grylls is the national spokesman for Alpha, after taking part in the program himself.

The first session will run on Wednesday, starting with a meal before a topic is raised.

To start conversation rolling this week will be the question, "Is this all there is to life?”

Rev Liebenberg said the sessions gives both believers and non-believers the chance to share their point of view.

Younger people in particular could benefit from the program according to Rev Liebenberg.

"I've always felt that we live in a community where particularly our young people are lost with the drug scourge in Warwick.”

"I've always believed that if young people are able to have that guidance in life and make better choices they're less likely to end up in trouble.”

Wednesday's free session will begin at 6pm.