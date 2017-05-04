Treatment upgrade in the pipes

UPGRADE COMING: A new clarifier will be built at the Warwick Water Treatment Plant to treat water from Connolly Dam and Leslie Dam.

AN UPGRADE of $900,000 for Warwick water is on the cards for the next financial year.

The upgrade to the clarifier at the water treatment plant on Glen Rd was flagged as one of the major projects in a $22.9million capital works program in the 2017/18 draft budget.

Clarifiers are tanks built with mechanical means to remove solids deposited by sedimentation, one process to produce clean drinking water.

Last week councillors agreed to allocate sufficient funding for the upgrade to the plant in the final capital budget.

In a written statement yesterday, council engineering services director Peter See did not confirm where specifically that funding would come from.

Mr See said the project was planned to start in mid-July and anticipated the new clarifier to be finished by the end of November.

"It is expected that any works undertaken will be planned to occur with limited impact on existing arrangements,” he said.

"The existing water clarifier will continue to be used throughout the construction process so there should be no disruption to water supply.

"Some additional traffic can be expected on Glen Road during the construction process, but it is not anticipated to cause any other traffic disruption as the works will occur on the Water Treatment Plant construction site.”

The Warwick water treatment plant supplies water to 14,000 Rose City residents as well as businesses in the area, with water from both Connolly and Leslie Dams.

About 40% of water requirements are sourced from Connolly Dam, while the council has an allocation of water from Leslie Dam, operated by Sun Water, of 2707 ML per year.

Mr See said the upgrade work was in line with responsible asset renewals for the council.

"The work will deliver more reliable infrastructure, which should incur fewer breakdowns,” he said.

"It is aligned with good asset management practice around asset renewals.”

The council has contracted Gold Coast-based Alder Constructions to complete the work.

A further $2.2million has been allocated to the second stage of the effluent reuse system in Warwick.