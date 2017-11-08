Tree clearing laws on election agenda

ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: A review of vegetation management laws is a priority for farmers ahead of the Queensland election.

ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: A review of vegetation management laws is a priority for farmers ahead of the Queensland election. Renee Pilcher

VEGETATION management policy has taken centre stage in the Queensland election race.

As a largely rural electorate, the four candidates for the Southern Downs have all spoken about the need to review laws to bring about fairer regulations for farmers.

Minimal and "fair dinkum” regulations is the policy backed by LNP candidate James Lister.

"I think landholders know their land and its value and they want to look after it because it's their capital,” Mr Lister said.

"I don't think it's an area where they need the government regulating them as much and farmers should be able to run their properties the way they want.

"If a farmer wants to bulldoze a bit of scrub to feed their cattle, it often grows back stronger and I think it's terrible that misunderstanding of laws has led to over-regulation.”

As an independent, Rob Mackenzie said he would support any side of government that would review current laws to grant landholders greater flexibility.

"Being involved in agriculture for 30-plus years of my working life, some of the tree clearing laws are onerous for farmers and graziers,” Cr Mackenzie said.

"I understand the Labor government has been reneging on some areas where free clearing was once allowed, the farmers now don't have that flexibility.

"I would be supportive of anyone who would be willing to look at the laws and offer better flexibility.”

Greens candidate Antonia van Guens said a better review of land clearing rates was needed before enforcing heavy-handed laws.

"The 3000 hectares a year being cleared sounds appalling but I think it's an area that is poorly monitored, and to be fair would be hard to monitor effectively,” Ms van Guens said.

"We're more interested in sustainable farming and keeping farm businesses small.

"I think people's connection to the land lends itself to a far more fruitful and sustainable future, and from some of the workshops I've attended I've been very impressed with farmers' care for the land.

"It's a policy area where we need to be respectful and work with the farmers and hear their stories find out what matters to them.”

One Nation candidate Josh Coyne said the party had a policy of allowing productive management.

"We allow for the removal of vegetation and want to encourage a good neighbour relationship between farmers and managers of national parks,” Mr Coyne said.

Queensland Farmers' Federation president Stuart Armitage said the Saving Habitat policy introduced by the incumbent Labor government was not capable of providing long-term certainty.

Mr Armitage said that without first conducting an inclusive, objective and evidence-based consultation process, Queensland farmers would not consider supporting changing the current vegetation management legislation.