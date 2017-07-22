Tree Jumper exhibition winners announced

'Fast' Ed Halmagyi and Tara Dennis from Better Homes and Gardens were on hand for the award presentation.

TREE Jumper winners for 2017 have been announced.

Tara Dennis and 'Fast' Ed Halmagyi from Better Home and Gardens were on hand to witness the awards, and were presented with personalised beanies.

Guest judge Jacqui Fink commended all entrants on their efforts.

"All 103 tree jumpers showcased incredible talent,” Mrs Fink said.

"These tree jumpers create joy beyond measure, and show the endurance, commitment and care by participants.

"Warwick, you did not disappoint.”

The winners are:

Open Artistic - Suzanne Bauer (tree 54)

Excellence in Knitting and Crocheting - Diggers Garden Group (tree 39)

Meander - Narelle Mercer (tree 4)

Community Group - Carbal Art Community Group (tree 79)

Hall of Fame - Jessica Thompson