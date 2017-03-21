Tree jumper theme for Jumpers and Jazz 2017 announced

The theme for this year's Tree Jumpers competition has been announced.

THE theme for the 2017 Tree Jumpers competition has been announced.

This year's much anticipated theme is....MEANDER

As well, the Warwick Art Gallery has just opened registrations for the yarn bombed tree jumper exhibition for the 2017 Jumpers and Jazz in July festival.

In its fourteenth year the Jumpers and Jazz in July festival has developed the yarn bombing of Warwick's deciduous trees to a remarkable exhibition that attracts tens of thousands of visitors to town every year.

More than ever the community has shown enthusiasm for the exhibition with registrations pouring into the Gallery as soon as the forms were available.

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said her team has been working hard behind the scenes to make sure everything is ready for the busy next few months ahead.

"The Tree Jumper exhibition keeps us busy most of the year but this initial registration process is the most exciting," said Ms Devine.

"Everyone is so keen and enthusiastic to find out the theme and start to work.

"We have decided on a theme that should challenge everyone again this year which is what it is all about.

"We love that people have to be creative and inventive when they interpret the theme in their artwork - you can't make it too easy."

Creating an artwork for one of the trees is a carefully planned labour of love for every participant and the entire exhibition of over 100 decorated trees is one of the main reasons people travel to the festival.

The truly remarkable thing is that most of the entries are created by local individuals, groups and businesses who don't consider themselves to be artists any other time of the year.

Warwick Art Gallery offers cash prizes to selected entries that are judged by a new and independent judge every year.

This year renowned "extreme knitter" Jacqui Fink will judge the tree jumpers on Friday 21 July.

Jacqui Fink is a fibre artist based in Sydney Australia who works predominantly with high grade and naturally coloured merino wools from Australia and New Zealand.

Jacqui has an international audience for her work and it has gone on to inspire makers around the world, who have also taken up the mantle of "extreme knitting" in what is now a global trend.

This will be Jacqui's first Jumpers and Jazz in July experience.

The tree jumper exhibition attracts entries from professional artists alongside groups and individuals who have a love of yarn arts and enjoy being part of this unique community event.

There are four different sections to choose from including the themed section where participants have to create an artwork inspired by the word Meander.

The tree jumper exhibition is just one of the projects that Warwick Art Gallery coordinates for the festival.

The amazing yarn bombing team has been toiling away since last year on several wonderfully quirky installations and the gallery also has announced four new workshops to be held during the festival including an extreme knitting class by the judge Jacqui Fink.

Drop in to Warwick Art Gallery for information about any of their Jumpers and Jazz in July projects or visit their website www.warwickartgallery.com.au