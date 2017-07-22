Tree jumpers captivate this quirky creator

IMPRESSED: Tree jumper judge Jacqui Fink has expressed her positive thoughts about the efforts of Warwick's locals.

"SPECTACULARLY bonkers” is how tree jumper judge Jacqui Fink described this year's array of yarned artworks.

The extreme knitter is a first time visitor to Jumpers and Jazz and said she was thrilled to be back in Warwick to see the creativity of local stitchers out on the streets.

"It's so amazing, I'm absolutely delighted to be here,” Jacqui said.

"Some of the tree jumpers take your breath away they're that spectacular.

"The man hours that have gone into these creations is incredible and the amount of work that has gone into each one is not lost on me.

"I know one community group began working on this year's creation just after last year's show.”

As a textile artist, Jacqui has also been leading extreme knitting workshops at Warwick Art Gallery.

She said she was taking her time checking out each and every tree jumper in detail yesterday, soaking up just more than half of the 103 artworks in about three hours.

"It's good we get a few different classes to award prizes in, as it's quite a daunting task to be judging all of the tree jumpers,” Jacqui said.

"Yarnbombing can be subversive, even though it is soft and gentle, and I was curious to see whether there would be that sort of craftivism.

"The Zonta Club tree (number 15) raising awareness for domestic violence and number 11, which was raising awareness for local bat populations and how we should care for them, were really lovely examples of that craftivism spirit.

"It's great to see everyone be really creative, even people who probably wouldn't consider themselves to be especially creative, and have the whole community involved in the event.”

Jacqui will announce the winning tree jumpers at the free Jazz @ The Gallery event at Warwick Art Gallery at noon today.