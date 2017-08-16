Tree removal causes a stir

UNEXPECTED: Allora residents were shocked by the sudden removal of two trees outside GrainX on Monday.

SHOCKED residents took to Facebook this week after the sudden removal of two trees outside GrainX in Allora.

Questions were raised about the reason two mature trees were uprooted from the site, when residents have reportedly been campaigning to plant more trees around the boundary of the facility.

Ergon Energy was found to be responsible for the removal of the trees, as a spokesman said they were removed to create space for a new transformer and associated electrical infrastructure.

"Ergon Energy is undertaking a project to install an additional transformer at the request of an Allora customer to meet their demand for power,” he said.

"As part of the approvals process for this project, Ergon gained permission from Southern Downs Regional Council to remove two trees to enable this work to proceed.

"Contractors have removed the trees and crews will soon undertake the work to install the new transformer.”

A GrainX director said the facility did not have any involvement in the tree removal.

"The issue is we've been without power for nearly 12 months because of the inadequate power supply due to increased usage within the town of Allora,” he said.

"Ergon are addressing this problem so we no longer need to rent expensive generators to supply our electricity and also so residents can extend their requirements such as air conditioners.

"GrainX is grateful for Ergon upgrading the transformer but has had no involvement in the works to do so or tree removal.”

Southern Downs Regional Council were contacted by residents about the unexpected works but advise a routine approval for the tree removal was given.

A spokesman for Southern Downs Regional Council said a complaint was received by the council and officers attended the site, however they found no activity taking place at that time.

"Council officers did find an area from which trees may have been removed, and this was confirmed when the complainant forwarded photographs which showed the trees being removed,” he said.

"On further investigation, it is noted that council received notification from Ergon Energy that they were planning to carry out electricity upgrading works on Herbert St, Allora, including the removal of two trees, and council issued a routine approval to carry out the works in the road reserve.

"Council regularly receives notices from both Ergon Energy and Telstra advising of works that are to be undertaken on road reserves within the region.”