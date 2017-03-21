Tree uproots as heavy downpour saturates Toowoomba

A tree is uprooted after wet conditions in Toowoomba. Photo Kim Armstrong‎ / Facebook

HEAVY rain has saturated the ground in Toowoomba, leading a tree to uproot in a backyard.

Kim Armstrong took to social media, warning others of the dangers storms pose after a tree fell in her yard.

"The ground has been saturated in Toowoomba," she said.

"The wind wasn't blowing, the rain had actually stopped, and the tree came tumbling down. Be safe out there!"

The Bureau of Meteorology's gauge recorded 21mm of rain in the last 24 hours and more is on the cards today.

Forecasters are predicting a high chance of showers today (80%).

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon.

Rainy weather is predicted for the rest of this week.

Around the region

More than 60mm fell in Brisbane yesterday while the rain gauge reached 100mm at Upper Springbrook on the Gold Coast.

At least 135mm also hit Sarichs, south of Townsville, and Rathdowney, south of Brisbane, was drenched by 109mm.

And at least 150mm of rain has fallen in Brisbane since the start of the month, exceeding the March average of 142.9mm.