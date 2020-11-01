Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weather

Trees down, trampoline into powerline: Storm smashes Coast

Tegan Annett
1st Nov 2020 10:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A huge clean-up effort is under way at Eumundi after trees were torn down and a trampoline smashed into powerlines during Saturday's storm.

The Sunshine Coast hinterland areas were the hardest hit by the storm which passed through the region on Saturday night.

Throughout the main street and surrounds trees are still down in Eumundi.

Where it fell: Overnight storms deliver drenchings 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called at 9pm Saturday to Eumundi Noosa Rd with reports of trees down over the roads.

She said they were also called to Memorial Dr, where a trampoline had flown into powerlines.

About 3500 homes are without power in Cooroy, Doonan and Eumundi on Sunday morning.

More Stories

bureau of meteorology severe thunderstorm sunshine coast weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: The promises Palaszczuk has to deliver

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The promises Palaszczuk has to deliver

        Politics The Palaszczuk Government will introduce controversial laws to legalise euthanasia and deliver her budget in the first 100 days of being elected.

        Southern Downs election as it happened

        Premium Content Southern Downs election as it happened

        Politics UPDATE: Southern Downs joins Queensland in sharp One Nation decline.

        WILD WEATHER: See all the pictures from Qld storms

        Premium Content WILD WEATHER: See all the pictures from Qld storms

        Weather Large hail has smashed southeast Queensland

        QLD election live: How every seat is falling

        QLD election live: How every seat is falling

        Politics Queensland’s election is set to go down to the wire CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE