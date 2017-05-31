Trek honours Greek bond with Anzacs

WALKING TALL: Andreas Leonakis is walking from Brisbane to Wallangarra and back in remembrance of the bond between Greek and Australian soldiers in the Second World War.

IN A celebration of the bond between Greek and Australian soldiers during the Second World War, Brisbane man Andreas Leonakis is walking from West End to Wallangarra, and back.

Mr Leonakis first attempted the 520km round trip last year in a trek that took him 40 days to complete.

"It's about trying to get the story out there,” Mr Leonakis said.

"In 1941, Germany invaded Crete and after a 10-day battle took over the island.

"There was an evacuation of Allied troops but thousands of Anzac soldiers were left behind, having to hide out and survive until the war ended four years later.”

Mr Leonakis said the Australian soldiers were given refuge, food and shelter by the Greek families on the island.

"Many Greeks were slaughtered for harbouring Anzacs but the bond that was forged during the occupation has stood the test of time,” he said.

"A lot of Aussie soldiers stayed on or returned after the war, marrying women on the island.”

Mr Leonakis said his father was a young man when the Germans invaded.

"Suddenly he went from using his rifle for hunting food to hunting Germans,” he said.

"He always said the bravest people he fought alongside were the Anzacs.

"That's why he came to Australia.

"It's no coincidence that so many Greeks did the same thing after the war - it was because of that bond forged under war.”

Mr Leonakis said the reason behind his walk was to start a conversation with everyday Australians.

"I wanted to share the story to a wider audience and talk that relationship between the Greeks and Australians and acknowledge and honour both sides,” he said.

"Underlying that I'm also honouring my father.

"In my eyes he was a remarkable man - he had the war wounds, bullet holes in the arms, shrapnel in the legs.

"He was a really interesting man and achieved a lot in Australia.”

As well as talking to everyone he comes across, Mr Leonakis is himself learning a lot on his travels through the Downs.

"I had no idea about the significance of the military history through this area,” he said.

"I draw inspiration from things like the march of the Dungarees that happened here.”

Speaking of marching, Mr Leonakis said he had Danny Lyons to thank for saving his feet this year.

"I wore the wrong shoes last time. He set me on the right track,” he said.

"And I took too many breaks last year. It took me 11 days to get to Warwick - this year it's taken eight.”

Mr Leonakis is using this walk to fundraise for Mates4Mates.

"They look after returned servicemen and women and their families and I have raised $1500 so far,” he said.

"I've picked up a few sponsors this years as well - Sandy Nolan from the Buckaroo Motor Inn and the Greek Paniyiri Festival and Greek Orthodox Community.”

To follow the journey, find Battle of Crete: Walk of Remembrance on Facebook.