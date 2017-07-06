Trekking with his best mate

AS THE sun started to set over the fields on the outskirts of Warwick on Tuesday night, Craig Slater pushed his handmade trolley and trusty companion Ziggy into town.

Mr Slater embarked on his journey from Amberley on Saturday morning, resolving to walk 2600km to raise awareness and funds for beyondblue and domestic violence charities.

Both causes hold significance for Mr Slater, as he said he had experienced mental illness first-hand.

"I've struggled with this my whole life," he said.

"I've been in ups and downs.

"I thought it had gone but it's never gone."

Watching a loved one in a troubled relationship also motivated him to do his bit.

"She made an effort so I thought I'd make an effort and raise awareness.

"Just to talk about it and (say) there is help.

"Just try and be strong and don't let anyone knock you down.

"I'm sick of turning the telly on and seeing it, it's got to stop."

Traversing Cunningham's Gap the day before, Mr Slater said he clocked up 103km as he approached Warwick.

His route has not been fully planned, but he was setting off again yesterday morning headed for the New England Hwy.

Mr Slater quit his job to take on the trek, with the aim of raising $50,000 by the end of the three-month journey.

Yesterday his tally sat at just over $3,800.

"I lost my faith in humanity a little bit, the kindness," he said.

"But I'm seeing a colourful side and it's beautiful."

Having completed the Kokoda track two years ago and walking regularly at Mt Coot-Tha, Mr Slater believed he was ready for the challenge.

He built his cart to include a water tap, solar panel, swag and ample room for Ziggy so the pair could be self-sufficient.

To follow the journey and offer support, visit www.walkagainst.com.