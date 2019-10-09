Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SAVING LIVES: Granite Belt snake catcher Drew Godfrey hopes the sessions will bring about better awareness for snakes.
SAVING LIVES: Granite Belt snake catcher Drew Godfrey hopes the sessions will bring about better awareness for snakes.
Community

Trend of idiotic snake behaviour spurs new program

Tessa Flemming
31st Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a Queensland driver was hailed a hero when he battled off a brown snake bite at 100k/h, Stanthorpe snake catcher Drew Godfrey decided it was time to break down common misconceptions about snake safety before tragedy struck on the Southern Downs.

Fainting is one of the most common reactions to a bite, according to Mr Godfrey, making the viral man’s actions “idiotic”.

“The media hyped him up to be a hero when driving yourself to hospital with a snake bite is just about the most dangerous thing you can do to yourself and others,” he said.

“If you crash, you take out another family, you’re putting everyone else’s lives at risk.”

The response had led him to organise an upcoming public information session about snake first aid and how to best approach the animal.

“Looking back at the records of snake bite deaths, most of the time it happens because the person didn’t do first aid at all or did it incorrectly,” he said.

After an overwhelming Facebook interest, Mr Godfrey was also continuing his push to bring the class to schools.

Out of 30 schools around the region, only one had accepted Mr Godfrey’s invitations to host the safety sessions, in a move he labelled “disappointing”.

“I think this type of education should be a part of schools,” he said.

“We have the most venomous snakes in Australia … Eastern Brown Snakes are the most common in our area and responsible for most fatalities in Australia but dealing with snakes isn’t part of the school system.”

Mr Godfrey also hoped better awareness would dismantle the “petrified” reputation of the creature.

“Every time I do a presentation, people walk away with appreciation rather than fear, “ he said.

“Most snakes are completely harmless, including the venomous ones. Bees are venomous but we don’t fear them, spiders are venomous and yet there’s heaps in your house and people don’t freak out.

“If people knew truth about snakes, they would just respect them.”

For more information contact Mr Godfrey on 0458 491 123.


Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        premium_icon New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        News The pop-up facility is expected to open in the Southern Downs next week, targeting drivers crossing the border.

        BUCKED OFF: 2020 Warwick Rodeo cancelled

        premium_icon BUCKED OFF: 2020 Warwick Rodeo cancelled

        Breaking The tough decision could devastate the region’s sport, agricultural and tourism...

        Football’s future given new voice

        premium_icon Football’s future given new voice

        Sport Peak representative bodies for Football Stanthorpe will head to the region to host...

        Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        premium_icon Two caught in brazen border jump attempt

        News Two caught in brazen Queensland border jump attempt