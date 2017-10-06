TRENDING 5: What's making headlines today

CHECK out a few of the top stories getting people talking around the water cooler this morning.

1. Facial recognition supported by leaders as part of new Australian anti-terror laws

State and territory leaders from around Australia gathered in Canberra yesterday to discuss new anti-terror laws proposed by the federal government.

All leaders were said to be in support of the new laws, which would involve creating a national facial recognition database using drivers licences and allowing police to hold terror suspects for up to 14 days without charge.

Visitors to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year will also be affected by the new anti-terror efforts.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state would allow the faces of people in the crowds at the Games to be scanned.

2. NRA calls for gun regulation review

In an extremely rare move from the National Rifle Association in America, the group has called for the regulation surrounding semi-automatic rifles.

A statement released by the NRA urges the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to review whether devices, known as "bump stock”, that allow semi-automatic rifles to act like fully automatic rifles comply with federal law.

The White House has welcomed the review of the devices.

3. Man pulls pilot from crevasse in Antarctica

James Hamilton, who volunteered to enter a crevasse to rescue pilot David Wood in Antarctica last year, said the man slipped in and out of consciousness when he reached him.

Mr Hamilton told a court as part of a coronial inquest Mr Wood was wedged in the ice and could only tie a sling around his arms.

Mr Wood screamed when he was pulled upwards, with Mr Hamilton saying his only options were to lift him by his arms or wait while he died.

Mr Wood was freed from the ice, but he later died in hospital of hypothermia.

The inquest is continuing.

4. The internet is ecstatic to see Ryan booted from The Bachelorette

SPOILER: In a brutal turn of events on the Bachelorette last night, all-round not-nice guy Ryan was shown the door by Sophie before the rose ceremony had even begun.

The faces on the remaining Bachelors when Osher broke the news was one of shock, but the feelings were shared by no one sitting at home on the couch or in the Twittersphere.

Everyone at home, including Osher via Twitter, applauded Sophie for standing up for herself against the menace who kept reiterating he likes girls who 'take care of themselves' and don't have a potty mouth.

5. Socceroos draw with Syria

Australian soccer team the Socceroos have secured a draw in the first leg of the World Cup qualification play off after playing Syria.

The teams drew 1-1 at full time, with Australia putting up a strong defensive effort to hold off Firas Al Khatib.

The second leg of the World Cup qualifying tie will be battled out on Tuesday in Sydney.