TRENDING: What's making headlines this Friday

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Nick Kyrgios has hit back at Matthew Johns after he called his behaviour in Shanghai "disgraceful”. ERIK S. LESSER

A FAMILY has been released from a terror group and fog is causing mayhem in Brisbane.

These are the stories starting conversations this morning.

1. A family held hostage by a Taliban-linked group have been rescued

A five-year ordeal has come to an end for a family of five after they were released from the clutches of a terror group linked to the Taliban.

An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three children, which they had while being held hostage, are now free.

The family were being held in Pakistan and were released through a joint-operation between the United States government and government of Pakistan.

2. Harvey Weinstein reportedly seeks treatment

Outside his daughter's Los Angeles home yesterday, Harvey Weinstein told paparazzi he has to get help.

According to TMZ, he left on a private jet for a treatment facility in Arizona.

The hot shot Hollywood producer has been in the spotlight this week after numerous actresses came out of the woodwork accusing him of sexual harassment, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

3. Teenagers accused of 'violent' attack on Warwick girl remain in custody

AN 18-YEAR-OLD woman was yesterday refused bail after she was charged for the "violent and physical” attack of a 15-year-old Warwick girl.

Shannon Angela Williams from Wilsonton will be remanded in custody until she appears at Warwick Magistrates Court on December 19.

A 16-year-old girl was also charged in relation to the attack and also had her bail refused yesterday.

Read the full story: Teenagers accused of 'violent' bashing remain in jail

4. Fog causes flight mayhem in Brisbane

Brisbane awoke to unusually heavy fog this morning, which has proven a nuisance for those wishing to fly or drive.

Visibility at the airport was reportedly only 50m at 4am, while the fog also extended down to the Gold Coast causing problems on the M1.

The fog is expected to start clearing from 7am.

5. New medical centre coming to Warwick

Residents in Warwick are set to have more choice when seeking medical attention as a new medical centre is scheduled to open at Rose City Shoppingworld next month.

Rose City Medical Centre will be a five-room clinic located behind the new Priceline Pharmacy.

Mixed billing will be available, meaning eligible patients will be able to access bulk billing services.

Read the full story: COMING: New medical centre set to open in Warwick

6. Young Australians to benefit from private health insurance revamp

Australians under 30 are expected to be pleased after the government announces a shake-up of private health.

Young people under 30 are said to reap the biggest advantages through the changes, including a 10% discount for the age group.

Health Minister Greg Hunt is due to make the announcement today.

7. A Twitter feud has been sparked between Matthew Johns and Nick Kyrgios

Matthew Johns hit out at Nick Kyrgios on Triple M after he walked off the court at his Shanghai Masters match, calling the behaviour "bullsh*t” and "disgraceful”.

Nick Kyrgios didn't like that so much, so he took to Twitter to tell Matty Johns all about it, referencing a past group sex scandal Johns was allegedly involved in.

"Why is Matty Johns talking about individual sports? Didn't he like doing things in groups?”, Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.