TRENDING: What's making headlines this Thursday?

TOP STORIES: An Australian man has been detained in Bali on drugs charges and Louis Tomlinson has pleased Twitter with a new track.

TOP STORIES: An Australian man has been detained in Bali on drugs charges and Louis Tomlinson has pleased Twitter with a new track. Thinkstock

CHECK out the top news stories from around Australia and the world getting people talking this morning.

1. A Mount Isa man has been detained in Bali after alleged drug discovery

A 32-year-old man from Mount Isa is in custody in Bali after police allegedly found a plastic bag containing marijuana, tobacco and sedative pills in his luggage.

Joshua James Baker escaped from the police hospital where he was taken for medical checks through a bathroom vent, but he was later recaptured by police.

He is facing charges of drug possession and importation.

2. Sensitive information about Australian defence projects stolen by hackers

A manager of Australia's national security cyber spies has revealed a hacker, codenamed 'Alf' after the popular Home and Away character, stole 30 gigabytes of data.

An incident response manager, Mitchell Clarke, said the compromise was "extensive and extreme”.

The hack occurred in July 2016, which Mr Clarke said could have been conducted by a criminal group or state-sponsored hackers.

3. Twitter is loving Louis Tomlinson's new tune

Former One Directioner Louis Tomlinson has dropped a new song overnight and according to Twitter it's really something.

The track entitled Just Like You has received glowing reviews from people who have found themselves caught up in the emotion of the track.

More than one Tweeter has admitted to shedding tears:

"#JustLikeYou is the song that makes you feel good, I can feel it just like the old times when our feelings were put into songs...worth my tears!”, said @notyotyp.

4. Kyrgios fined for walking off court

Nick Kyrgios has been slapped with a $12,840 fine and lost $27,071 in prize money after abandoning the court in his first round match at the Shanghai Masters.

The 22-year-old blamed a stomach bug for his behaviour and also said he had hurt his shoulder.

But officials have refused to give him prize money as he did not seek a sign off from medical officials to prove that was the case.

5. California fires have killed 21 people

Devastating wildfires in California have claimed the lives of 21 people.

Despite the efforts of about 8,000 firefighters, the fires have injured at least 180 people and 3,500 homes have been destroyed.

There are currently 22 fires burning in Northern California, where family members and friends are reaching out to find missing loved ones.