TRENDING: What's making headlines this Wednesday?

The plot thickens in the Lisa Wilkinson quitting fiasco, while the Warwick baton bearers for the 2018 Commonwealth Games have been revealed.

These are the stories starting conversations this morning.

1. Channel Nine's war with Lisa Wilkinson turns nasty

Reports have surfaced Lisa Wilkinson requested a salary $300,000 above that of co-host Karl Stefanovic's base pay.

Channel Nine's chief executive officer Hugh Marks said in The Daily Telegraph today, Lisa was offered a $1.8 million package but asked for $2.3 million.

Fulfilling the request reportedly would have caused 10 Channel Nine staff to be fired.

But many people hit out on Twitter last night, including Jane Caro and Wendy Harmer, saying the allegations of job cuts was rubbish.

2. Raqqa freed from Islamic State clutches

The Syrian city of Raqqa has been liberated from Islamic State after a four-month battle.

Forces led by the United States of America have been fighting IS in the city since June, but now there are reports of a flag being raised by US-supported militants in Raqqa stadium.

As Raqqa was Islamic State's Syrian capital, the victory is being touted as an indication the jihadist movement's turning fortunes.

3. Warwick's baton bearers have been revealed

John Davis and Xsanthia Frith have been named as the baton bearers for the Rose City in the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mr Davis, 75, is a lifelong horse rider and runner, while Miss Frith, 13, is a budding athlete competing in swimming, running and archery.

Both reported being quite surprised by their selection, but are excited to get involved in the fanfare of the Games.

4. Transgender AFL player not allowed to enter AFLW draft

The AFL has ruled transgender footballer Hannah Mouncey is ineligible to be included in the AFLW draft on Wednesday.

It was decided the player had a serious physical disparity, which would give her an unfair physical advantage.

AFL General Manager, Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch commended Hannah's clear passion for football and thanked the player and her team for their cooperation in the process.

5. Teenager dies after allegedly assaulting employee at a public pool

Police were called to Lambton Swimming Pool in Newcastle yesterday where a 17-year-old boy had allegedly attacked an employee.

The teenager was reportedly restrained by witnesses and then taken to hospital, but later died.

The injuries sustained by the boy remain unclear, but an investigation has been launched into the death.

6. Kebab Zone at Rose City Shoppingworld further delayed

Work has not yet begun on the revamped Kebab Zone at Rose City Shoppingworld, but director Fatih Kara has confirmed the store will be reopening.

Custom-made material has been blamed for the delays.

Mr Kara said work had been confirmed to begin this Friday, with the store scheduled to reopen before Christmas.

