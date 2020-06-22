Wilsonton Nine court case set to begin today in Brisbane

ON TRIAL: More than two years after their arrest, the Wilsonton 9 will have their day in court today.

AFTER more than two years since their arrest, a group of nine people charged with murder will have their day in court today.

Collectively known as The Wilsonton Nine, the group was charged with murder following the death of Toowoomba mother Debbie Combarngo in her Wilsonton unit in May 2018.

None of the nine accused - Joshua James Lingwoodock, 33, Rhianna Jade Fing, 29, Ty Peter Fing, 23, Ashley Aaron Fing, 25, Christine Maree Hall, 34, Jana Leigh Hall, 28, Rhonda Ann Hall, 29, Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, 26, and Shiralee Fernando, 30, have as yet been required to enter any pleas to their respective charges of murder, entering a dwelling with intent in company and two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company.

All nine, who each has a barrister and solicitor representing them, will appear before a special sitting of the Toowoomba Magistrates Court in Brisbane from today.

Police claim various of the accused had been armed at the time of Ms Combarngo's death with a metal pole, a golf club, a knife and a hammer.

It is expected three witnesses will be called to give evidence and to be cross examined during the pre-trial committal hearing which will be held in Brisbane.

Because Toowoomba does not have a courtroom large enough to facilitate nine accused and their legal representatives, the committal hearing was transferred to a Brisbane court.

The hearing has been set down for one week and is expected to have CCTV of the day concerned played to the court.

The Chronicle will attend the hearing in Brisbane and provide updates of the hearing throughout today and the rest of the week online.