Tribute to a quiet achiever

Evaline Minnie Booth (nee Longmore)

May 24,1927 - March 4, 2017

A QUIET achiever is how friend Joan McLellan described Evaline Booth, who died recently at the age of 89.

She is survived by her five children, eight grand children and five great grandchildren.

Evaline had served as a councillor and as a member of many community group committees during her time in Warwick, after moving from Western Australia by way of Cobar and Brisbane.

"We were on a lot of the same committees, particularly for the bridge club,” Mrs McLellan said.

"I felt that Evaline had achieved a lot for this community and she deserved to be recognised for what she's done but people who are quiet achievers don't always get that recognition.

"A lot of people used to say 'you never hear what Ev Booth's doing on council', but that was because she was just working away quietly and getting the job done.

"She also had a big part to play in bringing Blue Nursing, which is now called Blue Care, to Warwick and it's been such a good service for the town.”

Evaline was the only daughter of John Charles and Harriet Ann Longmore, of North Perth.

Her four older brothers were Langford, Kenneth, Ross and Vincent.

The family later moved to Cobar for mining work.

In 1946, at the age of 19, Evaline married Gregory George Booth, a sheep worker and they had four children - Gaye, Anne, Garry and Wayne.

By 29, Evaline was widowed and she and the four children moved back to Cobar.

Evaline continued to work in full-time and part-time jobs, as well as studying accountancy, to support her family.

She served as an officer manager at Rankins Department Store in Cobar before being accepted in an accountancy position on the executive staff at the Cobar Mines.

She married her second husband, Maurice Callen, also a mine worker, in 1966.

The family moved to Bribie Island where Maurice had accepted another mining job but later moved to New Farm when he joined the Queensland Police Service, and were transferred to Warwick in 1967.

Maurice and Evaline had one child, Maree, in 1971, before divorcing.

Evaline spent 12 years in local government in the Rose City, including two terms as a Rosenthal Shire councillor from 1988-1994 and on the first amalgamated Warwick Shire Council from 1994-2000.

She and Beverley Shelley were the first two women to serve on Rosenthal Shire Council when they were elected in 1988.

"We both went on at the same time and then both on the Warwick Shire Council when it amalgamated,” Mrs Shelley said.

"I think it gave everyone a bit of a shock when we went on but we got along well and we fought hard to keep charges down.

"We helped set up the gymnastics club and saw Rosenthal Heights become more developed as having running water supply was a big drawcard for everyone.

"I thought a lot of Evaline - she was a private but very giving person and I was sad to see she had passed.”

Evaline was a keen croquet and bridge player, sat on the Warwick Golf Club committee and loved tending to her garden.

Former mayor Ron Bellingham said Evaline also served with him on the Warwick Chamber of Commerce and Fire Brigade Board in the late 1980s.

"Evaline was secretary of the chamber when they fought to get the Industrial Estate established,” Mr Bellingham said.

"She was still secretary of the Fire Brigade Board when it was disbanded by the State Government in 1990 and she was dedicated to working for the benefit of the community.

"She was a good friend to me and a good friend to Warwick for what she did for the community.”