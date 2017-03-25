27°
News

Tribute to a quiet achiever

25th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
DEDICATED WORKER: Evaline Booth served as councillor for Rosenthal and Warwick shire councils.
DEDICATED WORKER: Evaline Booth served as councillor for Rosenthal and Warwick shire councils.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Evaline Minnie Booth (nee Longmore)

May 24,1927 - March 4, 2017

A QUIET achiever is how friend Joan McLellan described Evaline Booth, who died recently at the age of 89.

She is survived by her five children, eight grand children and five great grandchildren.

Evaline had served as a councillor and as a member of many community group committees during her time in Warwick, after moving from Western Australia by way of Cobar and Brisbane.

"We were on a lot of the same committees, particularly for the bridge club,” Mrs McLellan said.

"I felt that Evaline had achieved a lot for this community and she deserved to be recognised for what she's done but people who are quiet achievers don't always get that recognition.

"A lot of people used to say 'you never hear what Ev Booth's doing on council', but that was because she was just working away quietly and getting the job done.

"She also had a big part to play in bringing Blue Nursing, which is now called Blue Care, to Warwick and it's been such a good service for the town.”

Evaline was the only daughter of John Charles and Harriet Ann Longmore, of North Perth.

Her four older brothers were Langford, Kenneth, Ross and Vincent.

The family later moved to Cobar for mining work.

In 1946, at the age of 19, Evaline married Gregory George Booth, a sheep worker and they had four children - Gaye, Anne, Garry and Wayne.

By 29, Evaline was widowed and she and the four children moved back to Cobar.

Evaline continued to work in full-time and part-time jobs, as well as studying accountancy, to support her family.

She served as an officer manager at Rankins Department Store in Cobar before being accepted in an accountancy position on the executive staff at the Cobar Mines.

She married her second husband, Maurice Callen, also a mine worker, in 1966.

The family moved to Bribie Island where Maurice had accepted another mining job but later moved to New Farm when he joined the Queensland Police Service, and were transferred to Warwick in 1967.

Maurice and Evaline had one child, Maree, in 1971, before divorcing.

Evaline spent 12 years in local government in the Rose City, including two terms as a Rosenthal Shire councillor from 1988-1994 and on the first amalgamated Warwick Shire Council from 1994-2000.

She and Beverley Shelley were the first two women to serve on Rosenthal Shire Council when they were elected in 1988.

"We both went on at the same time and then both on the Warwick Shire Council when it amalgamated,” Mrs Shelley said.

"I think it gave everyone a bit of a shock when we went on but we got along well and we fought hard to keep charges down.

"We helped set up the gymnastics club and saw Rosenthal Heights become more developed as having running water supply was a big drawcard for everyone.

"I thought a lot of Evaline - she was a private but very giving person and I was sad to see she had passed.”

Evaline was a keen croquet and bridge player, sat on the Warwick Golf Club committee and loved tending to her garden.

Former mayor Ron Bellingham said Evaline also served with him on the Warwick Chamber of Commerce and Fire Brigade Board in the late 1980s.

"Evaline was secretary of the chamber when they fought to get the Industrial Estate established,” Mr Bellingham said.

"She was still secretary of the Fire Brigade Board when it was disbanded by the State Government in 1990 and she was dedicated to working for the benefit of the community.

"She was a good friend to me and a good friend to Warwick for what she did for the community.”

Warwick Daily News
Percy St rail bridge overhauled

Percy St rail bridge overhauled

WORKS were completed this week on a $150,000 overhaul of the Percy St rail bridge in Warwick.

Tribute to a quiet achiever

DEDICATED WORKER: Evaline Booth served as councillor for Rosenthal and Warwick shire councils.

Family and friends commemorate the life of Evaline Booth

Memorabilia lures show crowds

NOSTALGIC NOTE: Warwick Show steward Janet Platz narrowed down 76 historic photos from hundreds for the popular memorabilia display.

Show organisers have been overwhelmed by a display's popularity.

Warwick Show dubbed best in 150th year

HORSE SENSE: Equestrian judges Sam Petralia, from Byron Bay, and Tony and Kellie Handford, from Casino, at the Warwick Show.

Spectators, entrants, judges and stewards have praised Warwick Show

Local Partners

Memorabilia lures show crowds

To celebrate Warwick Show's 150th year, organisers included a memorabilia display in the main pavilion and have been overwhelmed by its popularity.

Warwick Show dubbed best in 150th year

HORSE SENSE: Equestrian judges Sam Petralia, from Byron Bay, and Tony and Kellie Handford, from Casino, at the Warwick Show.

Spectators, entrants, judges and stewards have praised Warwick Show

Cutters heading west with 20 for the round robin

ATTACK: Killarney Cutters captain Brett Lambert will play in Saturday's round robin.

Brett Lambert will captain the Cutters

Cowboys in TRL Sunday match in Toowoomba

CLASS: Centre Joe Fuimaono scored two tries last week and will play for the Cowboys against Souths this weekend.

Warwick to play Souths at Clive Berghofer Stadium

Showdown at Slade Park in A-grade cricket

CAPTAINS: Shaun O'Leary (Warwick Hotel Colts) and Andrew Ryan (Maryvale Condamine) both want the Condamine Cup after Saturday's grand final.

A-grade cricket grand final on Saturday at Slade Park

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

MKR has been outrated by Nine's revamped dating show Married At First Sight for weeks now.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Emma Thompson missed her chance with Trump

Emma Thompson.

EMMA Thompson once turned down an offer from Donald Trump

Keith Urban went to extreme lengths for ultrasound

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban's flying visit to Australia for lunch and an ultrasound

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Location and lifestyle

426 Oceanic Drive South, Wurtulla.

When you want it all

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!