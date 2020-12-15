Tributes flow for beloved Southern Downs school legend

TRIBUTES are flowing for Stanthorpe State School legend Pat Thorn, who tragically lost her short but fierce fight against pancreatic cancer.

Born and bred on the Granite Belt, the beloved mother and grandmother worked within the education community for nearly 40 years and was a teacher aide at Stanthorpe State School for much of her career.

Pat was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June and was initially given a good prognosis, though sadly died in October after only a few months of treatment.

Daughter Kylie said the entire family was still grappling with losing their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother so suddenly.

Kylie said they would always remember her kind and nurturing nature.

“(She) was very giving, she’d give anyone anything, even the shirt off her back if she could,” Kylie said.

“She was very thoughtful, extremely thoughtful of other people, especially those close to her – that was just her.

“In such a small town, everyone was so shocked, but the support we’ve received has been amazing.”

For Kylie, one of the most touching gestures was having dozens of Stanthorpe students send letters to the family, describing what “Mrs Thorn” meant to them and how much they would miss seeing her at school.

Pat was so loved that even after her death, Stanthorpe Border Post readers voted for her as equal winner in the ‘Stanthorpe’s best teacher’ poll.

Her daughter said family was “the apple of her eye” though, and Pat treasured her time as an adoring grandmother to Mattiece, 19, and Kobi, 17.

She and husband Ray would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in January.

Close family friend Charmaine Stansfield shared her own special memories of Pat.

“Our own kids called Pat ‘Ma’ because she was like family! She was loved by all,” she said.

“She was around when they were both born and always checking in on special occasions, or any occasions really with the kids or our family.

“My partner Rick said, ‘She may have had only one daughter and two grandkids, but my word she had a million other grandkids!’”

