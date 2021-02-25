Tributes flow for ‘caring’ little girl and dedicated mum

A BRIGHT-eyed little girl and her "hardworking" mum are being mourned by family and friends across North Queensland after their shocking highway deaths.

Kim Fegan, 49, and daughter Annie Zasedko, 8, were killed in a horrific crash with a truck on the Flinders Highway on Tuesday morning.

The pair were on their way back to Townsville when their Holden Barina crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a truck.

Police are still trying to piece together what happened.

A woman and a young girl have died after a truck and car collided on the Flinders Highway between Townsville and Charters Towers this morning. PICTURES: MATT TAYLOR.

Annie, a smiley eight-year-old, was a much-loved member of her school community at Mundingburra State School.

Principal Sue Royle said the loss of both Annie and Kim was devastating for their school community.

"Our Mundingburra State School community is deeply shocked and saddened by the

sudden and tragic passing of one of our students, Annie, and her mother, Kim," Ms Royle said.

"Annie was a very caring, kind young student who will be fondly remembered by her

friends and teachers.

"Kim was a hard working member of our P&C and committed a great deal of time to

volunteering in our school.

"Annie and Kim were much-loved members of our school community. They will be

greatly missed.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to their family, friends and loved ones

during this difficult time.

Parents of Annie's school friends said their young children were devastated after hearing the news on Tuesday.

"Support is being provided to students and staff. Guidance counsellors are also

supporting the school community," Ms Royle said.

The Fegan family is a well-known western Queensland family who have owned McKinlay cattle and sheep station, Milgery, since the 1930s.

Kim was one of nine siblings, and had family stretched between Julia Creek, Townsville and interstate.

Their heartbroken family said Kim was a private, no-fuss person who lived out of the spotlight.

They chose not to comment on their deaths.

The Flinders Highway was closed for several hours as crews worked piece together what happened at the scene.

The car was forced off the road down an embankment, while the truck involved came to a stop in dense bushland.

Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the crash.

Originally published as Tributes flow for 'caring' little girl and dedicated mum