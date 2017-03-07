Tributes flow for the 'Queen Of Warwick'

Florence Slattery with the big basket of flowers gifted to her for her 100th birthday from her beloved Rose City Red Hatters.

FOR many, the passing of the 'Queen of Warwick' Florence Slattery means saying farewell to a lady who was a class above.

Always gracious, Mrs Slattery, who celebrated her 100th birthday last June, carried herself with dignity, but on the flipside was very down-to-earth and a friend to all.

Mrs Slattery started the Red Hatters association in Australia after a suggestion from a friend visiting from the US and fellow Warwick Red Hatter Margaret Strom said Mrs Slattery absolutely loved that it had taken off around the country.

"She loved the group,” Mrs Strom said.

"She always had a great time when we'd meet up for lunch or go on a tour.”

Red Hatter and great friend Fay Wickham said Mrs Slattery was very flamboyant and extremely talented.

"She loved the glamour and really loved us to adhere to our red and purple dress,” she said.

"She was also very good at borderline jokes and she always had a new one.

"Florence definitely lived life to the fullest.”

For the last two and a half years, Mrs Slattery had been a resident at Akooramak and chief executive office Darryl Chapman said it was nice to have her around.

"She was a lovely person, a very enjoyable person to know,” he said.

"She had a very social outlook on life and had a lot of visitors, especially her very supportive family who came to see her a lot and were always taking her out.

"On the occasions when she wasn't out and about, she did participate and enjoy herself with the residents, she got along with everyone.”

Mr Chapman said Mrs Slattery enjoyed telling anecdotes about her life.

"She had a great sense of humour and enjoyed a laugh,” she said.

"She also had a wonderfully positive outlook on life and it rubbed off on everyone.”

Nurse Julie Hafemeister said she spent a lot of time with Mrs Slattery over the past few years.

"She called me Ange, said I was her angel,” she said.

"She was a unique person, very loving and a very classy lady.”

Ms Hafemeister said Mrs Slattery was the life of the party.

"She always loved a joke or a good story and she loved to play bingo with the other residents,” she said.

"She won't be replaced, there are very few women like her.”

Mrs Slattery will be farewelled at St Mary's Church on Friday at 1.30pm.

Social media tributes

Past and current residents also took to Facebook to express their sadness at the news.

Very sad news. She was an amazing lady, the picture of kind heartedness, grace, elegance and dignity. I'll remember the times she made me laugh and smile and her little pearls of wisdom. God bless Florence.

Jayden Brown

Such a gorgeous lady, rest in peace Florence & condolences to her beautiful family xx

Brenda Miriam Cullen

Condolences to all the family of an amazing graceful lady RIP

Narita Millard

What an incredible and beautiful lady. We will truly miss you, Aunty Florence.

Cheryl Diprose

What a great lady...always chic! She made my wedding bouquets 50 years ago .

Mary-Anne Fraser

RIP Florence, you were a beautiful lady, I am so glad I knew you

Anita Donnelly

So sad , rest in Peace....a wonderful lady

Roslyn Hart