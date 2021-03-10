Tributes flow for treasured Rose City artist, friend

Helen Robinson with beloved husband Evan just before the opening of their new Warwick gallery, Art @ The Precinct. Picture: Jessica Paul

Helen Robinson with beloved husband Evan just before the opening of their new Warwick gallery, Art @ The Precinct. Picture: Jessica Paul

Tributes have flown across the Rose City after the sudden passing of well-known photographer and treasured community member Helen Robinson.

Helen died in Warwick Hospital on Wednesday morning, losing her years-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer at age 56.

Renowned in the art community for her CHM Photography brand, Helen's work is displayed in businesses across Warwick and on the two billboards along the Cunningham Highway welcoming visitors to town.

In late January this year Helen and her husband Evan announced they were opening Art @ The Precinct, a gallery celebrating the region's talented artists at the former Parmalat site.

Her husband of nearly 20 years shared his grief in a statement on social media, saying he and their four beloved dogs already "missed her immeasurably".

"We lost my beautiful and gorgeous Helen this morning after a tenacious battle against (neuroendocrine tumours)," Evan wrote.

"To all the NETs community, thank you for allowing Helen to share her journey. (I) trust it helped some of you, and please remember 'never give up' - Helen did not."

After moving to Warwick to support her dear friend in her cancer battle, Donna Hey said Helen's unbridled passion for her work and life inspired her to start her own artistry business.

"Today I lost my dearest and treasured friend. I am at a loss for words at the moment," Mrs Hey said.

"She lived every day as full as she could. Her life will always be remembered through her amazing photography."

Friends and family say Helen loved her four dogs dearly, and she was heavily involved with the Allora Kennel Club. Picture: social media

Almost as passionate about her four curly-coated retrievers as she was her work, Allora Kennel Club president Pamela Brown said Helen would be sorely missed by all who knew her.

"She was a long-term member of the Allora Kennel Club who was valued and loved," Mrs Brown said.

"We had appointed her publicity officer at our last meeting, a job she would have excelled in."

After four years of working with Helen and framing her photography at Rose City Artz n Framing, artist Jayde Clacy said she would dearly miss her friendship.

"Helen managed to make you see the beauty in life, in nature, and she also made you look at photos creatively, through manipulating photos artistically. That's what she loved, to stretch your mind," she said.

"There is a piece of my heart that will always be Helen's."

Helen is survived by husband Evan and their four dogs Savannah, Crosby, Max, and Clementine.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

New Rose City bakery inches towards opening

YMCA Leslie Dam camp closes

OPENING UP: Warwick grazers' taste of success