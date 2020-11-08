Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Tributes for ‘amazing, passionate’ bloke killed in crash

by Cloe Read
8th Nov 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Tributes are flowing online for an "amazing, loving and passionate" man killed in a tragic motorcycle crash on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

A 53-year-old Cooroy man who died after a crash with a campervan on Black Mountain Range Rd about 1.40pm has been described as "one of the greatest men in the world".

"RIP one of the greatest men in the world, so sad to hear, so sorry for his family," Ben Cooney wrote.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a campervan at Black Mountain.


"We had a great day at work yesterday with plenty of laughs.

"He left doing his favourite thing with a big smile on his face."

Jesse Drysdale said he was "one of the best blokes I've ever known".

"Loving, caring and passionate about what he loved," he wrote.

The Forensic Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash.

The driver and passenger of the campervan, a 63-year-old man and 64-year-old woman were not physically injured during the incident.

Originally published as Tributes for 'amazing, passionate' bloke killed in motorbike crash

editors picks motorbike crash tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOW WILL GO ON: President’s embrace fresh COVID challenge

        Premium Content SHOW WILL GO ON: President’s embrace fresh COVID challenge

        News One Southern Downs show president is urging the community to support the event, saying ‘there’s nothing to be scared of’.

        RAIN ON HORIZON: When Warwick will get drenched

        Premium Content RAIN ON HORIZON: When Warwick will get drenched

        News Wild weather has been forecast for the region, with unseasonably warmer days on the...

        BANG FOR BUCK: Warwick’s top family rentals

        Premium Content BANG FOR BUCK: Warwick’s top family rentals

        News If you’re thinking about your next family move then look no further than these five...

        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Your NBN deadline might be closer than you think. Here's why!