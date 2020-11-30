Menu
Tributes for ‘beautiful’ crash victim

by Chris Clarke & Sophie Chirgwin
30th Nov 2020 6:35 PM
A man killed in a motorcycle crash at Beenleigh on Sunday, "died doing what he loved", friends say.

Robert Buchbach, 29, died when his motorcycle collided with a four-wheel-drive at the intersection of Beenleigh Road and Tallagandra Road about 2pm.

Investigations are continuing.

"He died doing what he loved more than anything in the world, so I know deep down he's happy and doing okay, just surreal to think he's gone and we won't ever be able to talk again, or see his beautiful face again," friend Natasha Cochrane told The Courier-Mail.

Robert Buchbach has been remembered as a “loving” friend. Pic: Supplied
Mr Buchbach has been described as a "beautiful, loving, caring and unique human".

He was a father, friend, brother, son and "dog dad", Ms Cochrane said.

"He would always be the one to go straight to wherever you are if you needed anything, and he'd never ask for anything ever in return," she said.

"He will be beyond missed, and life won't ever be the same without his bubble bright smile and life he brings."

The driver of the 4WD, a 21-year-old man from Wellington Point, was not injured.

In a statement, police said: "Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police."

