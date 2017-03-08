Tributes to Fr Sheeran, the priest, car enthusiast and ref

PAST St Mary's Warwick parish priest Fr Tom Sheeran passed away on Monday night at the age of 81.

Fr Sheeran was parish priest of St Mary's Catholic parish from 1990-2004.

After finishing his time in Warwick, Fr Sheeran retired to Toowoomba but has experienced failing health in the past three years.

Current St Mary's parish priest Fr Franco Filipetto said Fr Sheeran served the parish diligently during his time in Warwick.

"He first came to Warwick as a young curate for a short period of time in the 1970s,” Fr Filipetto said.

"Fr Sheeran was well respected within the Diocese of Toowoomba and by his fellow priests.”

Originally from Melbourne, Fr Sheeran worked in the Toowoomba Diocese from 1964.

For a period before moving to Warwick, he was administrator at St

Patrick's Cathedral in Toowoomba.

He also served time in the west at Cunnamulla and Mitchell,

Mick Gaffney is the current chairman of the St Mary's Parish Council and remembers Fr Sheeran as a great man for the church and community.

"He was heavily involved in the St Mary's Festival which was a fundraiser for the parish and schools and a major community event,” Mr Gaffney said.

"There was a lot of respect for Fr Sheeran in the church and community.

"He loved working on old cars and old clocks.”

He was a regular with his cars at many community events and often drove a car in a parade in Palmerin St and to vintage events in the region.

Fr Kerry Costigan was ordained in the same year as Fr Sheeran and said he was reminded this week about the work of Fr Sheeran at Mitchell where he taught many young Aboriginal boys the art of boxing.

"On Monday night when I called a taxi to go and see Fr Sheeran when his health was failing, the taxi driver recalled his time in Mitchell with Fr Sheeran and described him as firm but fair,” Fr Costigan said.

"Fr Sheeran was an international boxing referee and made a great contribution to the sport.”

He was a referee during the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane.

Fr Costigan said his fellow priests regarded Fr Sheeran as steadfast in the faith and the traditions of the Catholic Church.

"He was always very hospitable and welcoming to his fellow priests,” he said.

"I remember Fr Sheeran from our time together at Banyo Seminary in Brisbane when we were studying to be priests.

"He attended a lot of class reunions down the years.

"He developed his interest in cars as he went through life and was very proud of his nine vintage cars which were predominately Hupmobiles.”

His funeral mass will be at St Patrick's Cathedral in Toowoomba early next week.