TRICK OR TREAT?: Stay safe this Halloween

Not everyone celebrates Halloween and that's okay - there's a few hints so everyone's happy come Halloween. IndigoLT

SWEET and spooky surprises await at the end of October as costumed kids may celebrate Halloween.

This typically American holiday with Christian roots is quickly gaining popularity in Australia, with trick-or-treating a popular pasttime for young ghosts and ghouls.

That being said, not all Warwick residents may want to join in the spooktacular celebrations.

To avoid confrontation by a young coven of witches in search of sweets, there are some things you can do to indicate you do not want trick-or-treaters coming to your door on October 31.

Queensland Police Service have created some posters that can be put on your door or letter box

If Trick or Treaters are welcome at your home, download and print the poster here: colour and b&w .

If you do not wish to participate, download and print the 'No thanks' poster here .

Safety is also paramount should your kids choose to partake in Halloween trick-or-treating.

To make sure your Halloween doesn't become a nightmare, trick-or-treaters should: