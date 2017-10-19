25°
TRICK OR TREAT?: Stay safe this Halloween

Not everyone celebrates Halloween and that's okay - there's a few hints so everyone's happy come Halloween.
Not everyone celebrates Halloween and that's okay - there's a few hints so everyone's happy come Halloween.
Sophie Lester
by

SWEET and spooky surprises await at the end of October as costumed kids may celebrate Halloween.

This typically American holiday with Christian roots is quickly gaining popularity in Australia, with trick-or-treating a popular pasttime for young ghosts and ghouls.

That being said, not all Warwick residents may want to join in the spooktacular celebrations.

To avoid confrontation by a young coven of witches in search of sweets, there are some things you can do to indicate you do not want trick-or-treaters coming to your door on October 31.

Queensland Police Service have created some posters that can be put on your door or letter box

If Trick or Treaters are welcome at your home, download and print the poster here: colour and b&w.

If you do not wish to participate, download and print the 'No thanks' poster here.

Safety is also paramount should your kids choose to partake in Halloween trick-or-treating.

To make sure your Halloween doesn't become a nightmare, trick-or-treaters should:

  • Be accompanied by a mother or father monster at all times (or another responsible witch, ghost or vampire);
  • Black cats love to slink around, but you should walk, not run, between houses and stick to the footpath rather than the road. Black cats don't want to be seen, and for good reason, but if you wear black, it will reduce your visibility to passing motorists;
  • Never enter a stranger's house, even if they have invited you in after knocking on their door; and
  • Consider joining your friends on your neighbourhood adventure - there is safety in numbers.

Warwick Daily News
