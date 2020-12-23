TRL FIXTURE REVEAL: 10 biggest games to watch in 2021

Valleys and Warwick are set for a blockbuster grand final rematch in the first round of 2021. Photo: Nev Madsen

Valleys and Warwick are set for a blockbuster grand final rematch in the first round of 2021. Photo: Nev Madsen

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the release of the TRL fixtures for 2021, it’s time to get the pen out and start getting excited about football once again.

The Chronicle looks at the 10 biggest fixtures to keep an eye on in the new year.

VALLEYS VS WARWICK - ROUND 1

A grand final rematch to start the season? Yes please!

There’ll be plenty to prove for both sides coming into this, with Valleys keen to show they are still top of the tree, and Warwick wanting some form of revenge for last year.

DALBY VS VALLEYS - ROUND 2

Valleys face a tough start to the season, backing up in Dalby after their clash with Warwick.

The Diehards pride themselves on performing at home and their record in recent years backs that up.

This will be a physical contest.

NEWTOWN VS PITTSWORTH - ROUND 2

The Lions will get the chance to play their first game out of the Jack Martin Centre when hosting Pittsworth.

They’ve done a good job to build a competitive roster and top-notch facilities, but you can guarantee the Danes will have no problems in playing the role of villains.

GOONDIWINDI VS HIGHFIELDS - ROUND 3

This commences a challenging stretch for Highfields, and they’ll look to start it off in the best possible way.

Goondiwindi won’t make it easy for them though. They’re coming off a finals berth and are a formidable force at Gilbert Oval.

BROTHERS VS VALLEYS - ROUND 4

You can be sure of fireworks when the foundation clubs come together.

Brothers always rise for the occasion when they come up against the Roosters, and this will be no different, especially with Valleys coming into the game with a tough start to the year.

HIGHFIELDS VS WATTLES - ROUND 4

There’s never a dull moment when these two clash.

Both will have this pencilled into their diaries, with Highfields looking for a bit of redemption after copping a big loss the last time they played.

GATTON VS SOUTHERN SUBURBS - ROUND 6

A pair of sides that were just outside of the finals the last time they were seen, both will view this as a must-win game to try and push into the top five.

Their rosters will be boosted after stints in the Volunteers Cup this year, so expect the young guns to fire.

VALLEYS VS WATTLES - ROUND 7

These two have enjoyed a brilliant rivalry in recent years, producing some of the highest quality games we’ve seen.

With both firmly having their sights set on a title, you can bank on another bruising match between these two.

NEWTOWN VS OAKEY - ROUND 12

Two teams with some of the league’s most exciting Indigenous players will clash in the TRL’s inaugural Indigenous round.

Expect these two sides to put on a show under lights in what will be a showcase of both culture and football.

WARWICK VS WATTLES - ROUND 18

This final round encounter could have plenty of added meaning between the traditional rivals, with both expected to be in the mix at the pointy end of the season.

The local derby is always must-watch football, so we’ve been blessed with a round 18 clash.

