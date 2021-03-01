WHILE Townsville is not directly in the firing line, a large part of the North Queensland coast has been put on watch while a Tropical Low forms off the coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology say people from Cape Flattery to Lucinda should consider what action they will to take if the cyclone threat increases with wind gusts of almost 90km/h expected to reach cyclone strength tomorrow morning.

The latest warning, issued just before 5am today, said the weather system was sitting about 215 kilometres east of Innisfail.

"The Tropical low has been near-stationary off the north tropical coast in the past 12 hours, and is expected to remain slow moving while continuing to develop today and Tuesday," a BOM statement said,

Tropical low near-stationary and slowly developing off the north tropical coast of Queensland.

"Although a direct coastal impact by the centre of the cyclone is unlikely, the system may approach close enough to the coast to produce gales about exposed coastal and island areas from the latter part of Tuesday.

READ MORE

•'ROTTEN TO THE CORE': Bishop speaks out on predator priest

•JOBS: City pitched as favourite for major new defence hub

•'Disgrace': Stolen car owner left $50K out of pocket

"Heavy rainfall is also likely about the coast and nearby ranges."

The storm system is expected to reach the strength of a tropical cyclone tomorrow morning and reach intensity 2 on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall and abnormally high tides are expected between Cape Flattery to Lucinda and a Flood Watch is current between Mission Beach and Rollingstone.

Rainfall totals in excess of 100mm were recorded across Townsville, Ayr and Halifax since 9am on Sunday with the Bureau of Meteorology recording 205mm at Alva Beach.

As the system continues to brew off the coast between 20mm and 40mm of rain are expected today across Townsville.

Originally published as Tropical low dumps heavy rain as it develops off NQ coast