Trouble in the beer garden at country hotel

Gerard Walsh | 26th Mar 2017 3:16 PM
Police were out in force at Killarney at the weekend.
Police were out in force at Killarney at the weekend.

THE Killarney Hotel closed 45 minutes early on Saturday night after some disorderly behaviour in the beer garden.

Killarney police said the trouble was contained, the premises were closed at 11.15pm and all patrons moved on.

"There were no further incidents,” he said.

There were no charges in relation to the incident on a weekend when the Killarney population more than doubled due to the Killarney State School P and C Border Ranges Trail Bike Ride.

There were 11 police officers in town from the Warwick Patrol Group at various times over the weekend to support Killarney police.

A Killarney police spokesman said there were a lot of random breath tests but no positive readings.

Warwick Daily News
