Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Troy Cassar-Daley reveals home-made mishap

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNABLE to tour during Coronavirus restrictions, country music artist Troy Cassar-Daley has been making the most of his time at home. 

Recently, he turned his hand at a woodworking project... even if things didn't quite go to plan.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the singer-songwriter unveiled his latest project, a ukulele. Though, there was just one problem.

While other artists and celebrities avoid posting their project fails on social media, Cassar-Daley's back-to-front ukulele provides some relief for those with similar hobbies that these things happen to everyone.

It's also not the first time Cassar-Daley has shared his mishaps. Earlier this week he posted an old photo of a bloodied toe. According to the Twitter post, he had cut while visiting the Northern Territory in previous years.

 

 

MORE ON TROY CASSAR-DALEY

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
artist music troy cassar-daley twitter woodwork
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boozy night at pub lands man date with magistrate

        premium_icon Boozy night at pub lands man date with magistrate

        News The ‘grossly intoxicated’ man an left a popular Stanthorpe pub before causing chaos in the main street.

        Warwick ‘ninja nerd’ eyes off Ninja Warrior crown

        premium_icon Warwick ‘ninja nerd’ eyes off Ninja Warrior crown

        News His training at Warwick Gymnastic Club will be put to the test as he scores a spot...

        BUDGET TIME: Here’s what you need to know

        premium_icon BUDGET TIME: Here’s what you need to know

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council handed down its budget and we’ve broken down...

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather...