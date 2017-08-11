Truck collision on major Warwick road

The collision occurred on a busy part of Albion St.

TRAFFIC is slower than usual as a north-bound lane on Albion St remains closed.

A collision between two trucks is currently being attended, resulting in a closure of the right lane outside of the Warwick Art Gallery.

Senior Constable Greg Naoum said that the driver of the second vehicle failed to stop in time.

"The driver hasn't given himself enough time to stop and has come into the back of the stopped vehicle," Sen Const Naoum said.

"He will be issued with an infringement notice."

It is unknown when the road will return to normal, as passengers turning right towards Fitzroy St experience minor invonveniences.