26°
News

Truck collision on major Warwick road

Sean Teuma
| 11th Aug 2017 1:24 PM
The collision occurred on a busy part of Albion St.
The collision occurred on a busy part of Albion St. Sean Teuma

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRAFFIC is slower than usual as a north-bound lane on Albion St remains closed.

A collision between two trucks is currently being attended, resulting in a closure of the right lane outside of the Warwick Art Gallery.

Senior Constable Greg Naoum said that the driver of the second vehicle failed to stop in time.

"The driver hasn't given himself enough time to stop and has come into the back of the stopped vehicle," Sen Const Naoum said.

"He will be issued with an infringement notice."

It is unknown when the road will return to normal, as passengers turning right towards Fitzroy St experience minor invonveniences.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  albion st delays traffic truck

Insane numbers at newest Rose City store

Insane numbers at newest Rose City store

Return of Sanity at Rose City Shoppingworld music to Warwick customers' ears

Almost 15,000 Queenslanders struck by flu as cases spike

There have been almost 4000 reported flu cases in southeast Queensland in the last week.

“This year we are seeing a significant spike."

OPINION: Why not just ask gay people?

GAY MARRIAGE: None of my business.

Why spend $122 million to ask everyone?

Forum to guide future of health on Southern Downs

No Caption

Issues affecting the health of Warwick residents will be on agenda

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Super Sprints action returns to Morgan Park Raceway

SPEED: Warwick driver Yve Stocks in action in round 3A in the Queensland Super Sprints.

Organisers hope each driver will have eight runs for weekend

Final on for Wattles in the TRL A-grade competition

CLASS: Wattles halfback Matt Duggan during a recent game against last season's premiers Pittsworth.

Coach vows past results mean nothing when it comes to finals

More than 50 teams for carnival at Cunningham

POSSESSION: Cunningham player Anthony O'Leary (with ball) in possession in an Australian under-21 squad polocrosse series in Sydney a fortnight ago.

National squad member to play in home carnival

No faith or favour for Survivor star

MELBOURNE flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $320,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 Sold for...

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Quality 10 Acre Grazing Block Close to CBD

Lot 5 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

6 Separate Titles. This quality 10 Acre fertile grazing block situated close to the CBD, Condamine River and Scots PGC College. Features two large sheds 18mx18m...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $180,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know