Truck crash on Cunningham Highway

Truck crash on the Cunningham Hwy

A TRUCK has crashed on the Oglivie St and Cunningham Highway intersection in Warwick this afternoon.

One QFES crew was called out to the scene at 4.55pm, upon reports of a breakdown, acording to a QFES spokeswoman.

“We were there for 20 minutes and have since left,” she said.

“There was a B-double stuck in a ditch and a heavy haul trawler attended the scene and pulled it out.”

As of 5pm, the truck was still causing traffic delays on the outskirts of Warwick, heading towards Toowoomba.

