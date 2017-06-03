Truck driver fined $1500 for 90 minutes 'overtime'

TRUCK driver caught hauling more hours than he should have.

A TRUCK driver has been fined $1500 for working longer than the 12-hour maximum time permitted.

Police prosecutor Julia Wheaton told Toowoomba Magistrates Court Graham Robert Ward had been driving a prime mover above 12-tonne when he was pulled over by authorities about 11am, March 3.

Investigations found the 55-year-old had been driving from Emerald to Brisbane.

The maximum time a truck driver could drive in any 24-hour period was 12 hours and that it was a requirement that the driver have a seven-hour rest break in that time, she said.

However, a check of Ward's log book found he had worked a 13.5-hour shift, an hour and a half above the maximum time permitted, Senior Constable Wheaton said.

The maximum penalty for the offence was $10,650, she said.

Ward was not in court for the sentence hearing but was represented by solicitor Sarah Campbell.

Magistrate Graham Lee accepted Ward's plea of guilty in his absence and fined him $1500 but ordered the conviction not be recorded.

