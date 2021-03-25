Menu
Fire crews were on scene at the Cunningham Highway fire.
News

Truck fire closes Warwick highway for hours

Tessa Flemming
25th Mar 2021 8:16 AM
A truck engulfed by flames shut down the Cunningham Highway for more than four hours last night.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, four crews rushed to the Gladfield scene about 10.30pm where a B-double trailer was on fire.

At 11.42pm, all lanes were blocked on the highway due to the fire.

“We were dampening down hot spots until about 4.30am,” the QFES spokeswoman said.

“We left the scene in the hands of a company tasked with the recovery of the truck at about a quarter to ten.”

According to Queensland Ambulance media, paramedics were on standby at 10.23pm but no one required treatment or hospital assistance.

The highway was reopened at 2.33am with lanes reduced.

