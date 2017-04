REPORTS of a truck fire had crews scrambling to a location at Karara, west of Warwick this afternoon.

A 000 call this afternoon at 2.46pm reported a truck on fire on the Cunningham Hwy.

Two crews were dispatched, one from Inglewood and another from Warwick.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire had been extinguished.

Crews determined there had been an issue with the rear wheels of the trucks are are investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.