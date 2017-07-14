Electrical fault sparks Cunningham Hwy emergency

UPDATE 1.20PM: Firecrews called to respond to a reported truck fire on Cunningham's Gap have determined the cause of the issue to be a problem within the power steering lines.

The driver alerted emergency services when smoke entered the cabin.

Firecrews were able to isolate the problem and get the truck back on the road within minimal damage.

EARLIER: A TRUCK has burst into flames near Cunningham's Gap.

Early reports indicate the truck has caught alight on the Cunningham Highway about a kilometre from the top of the pass.

The truck was heading from Warwick to Aratula and at this stage the load it was carrying is unconfirmed although there have been reports it is hauling a load of concrete powder.

Warwick firecrews are currently on their way to fight the blaze.